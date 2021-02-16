Smarttech247 announces expansion with 30 new jobs

Smarttech247 has announced plans to hire 30 more staff in Cork to support their continued growth and expansion. The cybersecurity firm is investing in threat intelligence and continuous R&D capabilities to keep pace with the ever-expanding threat landscape.

The cybersecurity industry is predicted to grow in value to $170 billion by 2023. The accelerated adoption of digital technologies and the increased reliance on cloud services is changing the threat landscape. To respond to these growth factors, Smarttech247 is investing in its human resources and infrastructure. The firm is investing heavily in R&D in Ireland and international sales offices and is working on new products for launch this year and recruits from this round of hiring will support this plan and help grow its customer base.

Thirty new positions are now available across finance, international sales, business analysis, SOC engineering, marketing and HR. All of the roles will be based at the company’s Cork offices and Smarttech247 is facilitating remote working according to public health guidelines. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who officially opened the company’s base in the city in 2018 was happy to return for this announcement, this time in a virtual capacity.

Minister Coveney said: “In these challenging times it is welcome news to be able to announce new cybersecurity jobs for Ireland.The Smarttech247 story is a great example of what can be achieved with the combined ambition and talent of an Irish firm. It’s been inspirational to see their international growth and achievements, thanks to hard work and determination at all levels in the company. I wish them luck with this recruitment round, and in all their exciting plans for 2021.”

General manager at Smarttech247, Raluca Saceanu thanked the Minister: “We’re delighted to have Minister Coveney’s support for today’s announcement. It’s a welcome endorsement of our plans for 2021. We continue to invest and build capability to enable our clients to have the best security systems, now and into the future. Our focus now is to build on our current service offering and bring expert solutions to market in support of this expansion. I’m so proud to be able to say that, despite the ongoing global challenges, Smarttech247 has emerged from 2020 on track and ready to expand.”

Smarttech247’s founder and CEO Ronan Murphy paid tribute to his staff: “Our team constantly maintains an expert level of knowledge of the complex and evolving threat landscape. Our cutting-edge skills and dedication to protecting clients have allowed the company to earn its reputation as a trusted provider and market leader. We have exciting plans for 2021 that will allow us to innovate further in the infosec world for our customers and this recruitment drive is the first step. I’m looking forward to welcoming our new team members.”

Today’s announcement follows a series of measures Smarttech247 took to encourage diversity in its workforce and the wider cybersecurity community in 2020. The firm launched its inaugural Information Security Graduate Programme and Women in Cybersecurity Academy Programme in the past 12 months.

Those interested in applying for one of the new positions can check out the full details on www.smarttech247.com/careers/