Smarttech247 academy to tackle cybersecurity gender gap

Specialised programme developed by Irish company to encourage women into the sector

Leading managed security service provider Smarttech247 has launched an intensive course for women looking to develop cybertech and security skills.

The Smarttech247 Women in Cybersecurity Academy will cover the most up-to-date curriculum, related to the company’s effort to tackle the evolving range of cyber-attacks around the world.

Over the course of six-weeks, students will:

Access expert level knowledge

Access in-depth industry experience

Experience the latest sophisticated technologies

The chance to work alongside some of the best analysts, pentesters and threat hunters in the industry

Following an end-of-term assessment, the top performers on the course will be given the opportunity to take up a 12-month placement with Smarttech247 at one of their bases in Ireland, Poland, or Romania. The first student intake is planned for this autumn.

The course is open to women who have, or are on track to receive, a degree in computer science. Women who are currently working as threat hunters or pentesters who want to further develop their skills are also welcome. Applications are now being accepted for the course.

Raluca Saceanu, general manager of Smarttech247, said the academy was partly inspired by her experience as a woman working in the sector: “Men outnumber women three to one in the cybersecurity sector which means that the industry has a wide pool of untapped talent as we face an increasingly sophisticated level of threat from our adversaries. With this programme we want to demonstrate to young women who are at the start of their cybersecurity career that many opportunities await them.”

A major skills gap has evolved in cybersecurity as it undergoes rapid growth, with 4 million vacancies being predicted for the industry by 2021. Women should be filling more of those roles, added Saceanu: “Cybersecurity needs more diversity in thought and action to help drive innovation, improvement and resilience, especially now as the coronavirus pandemic raises significant risks in unprecedented ways. We look forward to seeing graduates of the Smarttech247 Women in Cybersecurity Academy playing their part in the fight against cybercrime activity.”

TechCentral Reporters