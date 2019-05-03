Smart wearables researcher receives record ERC backing

Prof Valeria Nicolosi first Irish-based research to secure sixth proof of concept grant Print Print Life

Prof Valeria Nicolosi from AMBER, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering, at Trinity College Dublin, has been named recipient of the European Research Council’s Proof of Concept grant. This makes Prof Nicolosi Ireland’s only six-time ERC recipient.

The grant, worth €150,000, is a top-up for an ERC Consolidator grant of €2.5 million awarded in 2016 and brings Prof Nicolosi’s total research funding awarded in the last 10 years to more than €20 million.

The award will be used to explore the commercial applications of Prof Nicolosi’s research into 3D-printed, nanotechnology enabled, energy storage devices in the wearable devices sector.

The smart wearables market is expected to grow to $51 billion by 2022. However, the development of such e-wearables has so far been greatly overshadowed by the power supply issue, as a traditional battery is unsustainable and not convenient.

“Through my ERC Consolidator grant we have demonstrated that we can manufacture inexpensive and high-performance energy storage devices (supercapacitors) using a nanomaterial based on MXenes inks,” said Prof Nicolosi. “These energy storage devices can easily be 3D printed on virtually any substance and on any shape or pattern. With my proof of concept grant I want my research to power the next generation of smart wearables and textile-electronics.”

TechCentral Reporters