Skype calling now available with Alexa

Calling service will be made available across Amazon’s Echo range Print Print Life

The functionality to Skype call using your Amazon Echo range will be implemented this week as Microsoft enables the ability to use Skype calls with Alexa.

The Echo Show will also be able to include a video feed from Skype too, as well as SkypeOut allowing users to call mobile and landline numbers. Activating a call over Skype will be as simple as saying “Alexa, call Sarah on Skype”.

Looking a little deeper at this announcement, this shows another step closer between Amazon and Microsft which could spell all sorts of interesting crossovers considering the number of fingers in pies between the two technology giants.

The Xbox One supports Alexa and Microsoft is starting to sell Amazon’s Echo devices in its brick and mortar stores this weekend.

IDG News Service