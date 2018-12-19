Sky Ireland goes live on Siro network

Open access broadband network provider Siro has added Sky Ireland to its roster of retail partners.

Siro’s fibre-to-the-home network is available in 50 towns nationwide, passing more than 200,000 premises in its rollout to date.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Sky which is another milestone in Siro’s mission to enable Ireland’s Gigabit Society,” said Siro CEO John Keaney. “The seal of approval by Sky… is testament to the quality of our network. They recognise how fibre-to-the-home broadband is transforming how people access and experience content.”

Siro’s has formed partnerships with Sky Ireland, Vodafone, Digiweb, BT, Carnsore Broadband, Rocket Broadband, Kerry Broadband, eNet, Airwire and WestNet,with more retailers expected to come on board.

TechCentral Reporters