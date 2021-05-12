Sixty jobs for Westmeath as Antylia Scientific etablishes bioprocessing facility

Firm services pharma, biopharma, healthcare, and environmental markets Print Print Trade

Antylia Scientific plans to create approximately 60 roles for Westmeath with the establishment of its Masterflex Bioprocessing facility in the National Science Park, Mullingar. This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“We are grateful to the Irish Government through IDA Ireland for this tremendous opportunity,” said Brian Barnett, president of Masterflex Bioprocessing. “We are thrilled to open our first facility in Ireland to produce and house Masterflex peristaltic technologies and associated fluid path products. These products are in great demand globally. The addition of this site to our Masterflex Bioprocessing family of global sites providing mission critical products and services will help the overall Biopharma industry. It is a win-win situation that will positively benefit our customers, our Masterflex brand, and the Mullingar workforce and economy.”

The jobs being created at the new Masterflex Bioprocessing facility in Mullingar are in the areas of process and medical device engineering, manufacturing as well as logistics and supply chain.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by Antylia Scientific is a very positive one for the Midlands and is a strong endorsement in the region’s talented and highly skilled Biopharma and MedTech workforce. Antylia Scientific’s significant investment in its Mullingar facility based at the National Science Park demonstrates the company’s commitment to the Midlands region. I wish Antylia every success with this investment.”

advertisement





TechCentral Reporters