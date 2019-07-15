Siro announce €20m Galway gigabit broadband investment

The broadband operator hope to reach 30,000 homes and businesses with the service

Siro is investing €20 million to bring its Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) technology to residents and businesses of Galway city and beyond. The broadband operator hopes to provide 30,000 premises with Ireland’s most powerful broadband. It plans kicked off in Oranmore, Galway recently.

In using the existing ESB network, Siro has built dedicated fibre-optic cables directly to homes and business premises and delivered speeds of 1 gigabit per second, which is 15 times faster than the average broadband speed in Ireland.

FTTB is the fastest growing segment of the Irish broadband market, with connections have more than doubled since the start of 2018, jumping from 50,000 to 108,000.

Seán Kyne, Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands launched the rollout. “Gigabit connectivity will have a transformative effect on Galway as Fibre-to-the-Building is recognised as the gold standard for broadband internationally. As a result, this will give Galway businesses a head-start against their peers both at home and internationally, as well as giving homes access to the latest digital services,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, Galway Chamber President Dave Hickey added: “Given the strong growth of sectors such as financial services, medtech, ICT, and cyber security in Galway, it is absolutely essential that business is supported by the best quality connectivity. We have low latency transatlantic connection and now we have the local connectivity to match. It builds further resilience for an economy increasingly driven by data.”

TechCentral Reporters