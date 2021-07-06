Siren signs partnership agreement with LMI

Siren has signed a partnership agreement with US government technology consultancy LMI.

Siren’s investigative intelligence platform is used worldwide as a key component in investigative solutions, search, and discovery efforts, and as an enhancement to elasticsearch implementations. It makes domain experts more self-sufficient from IT than ever before, allowing them to ingest, model and investigate correlations without coding support.

LMI was founded in 1961 under the Kennedy administration as an objective consultancy and continues to operate free of commercial bias and political interests. Its advanced analytics practice pairs data scientists with domain experts to deliver meaningful and actionable insights using tools and skill sets that include agent-based modelling, forecasting, machine-learning, and predictive algorithm development. An area of focus for the firm will be in applying Siren to challenges in law enforcement and fighting fraud and waste.

John Randles, CEO of Siren (pictured), said: “LMI is highly prominent in its field and has long held relationships with users of investigative intelligence technologies. For Siren, the partnership is of great strategic value as it strengthens our presence in Washington. It is an ideal time for us to work with LMI as the requirement to correlate and analyse multiple datasets to fight fraud and waste, and to enhance criminal or other investigations, becomes more of a pressing need in many US government organisations.”

