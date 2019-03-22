Singlepoint to create 50 jobs as part of Dublin office move

Digital consulting company Singlepoint is to create 50 jobs and move into new offices in North Dock.

The new jobs, due to be created by the end of 2019, will be in the areas of software development, cloud and solutions architects, project managers, HR and sales and marketing. The new facility in Dublin accommodates expanding services and supports its new sales channels as well as growing customer support and development teams. It will also host Singlepoint’s executive offices as well as hot-desking facilities for its outsourced teams, business operations and high-tech communications and meeting rooms.

“2019 represents a huge milestone in Singlepoint’s history,” said Rob Curley, managing director, Singlepoint. “We have five new licenced customers for our DAPx platform and we are expecting 100% growth this year. Singlepoint is driving massive transformation in the technology industry by helping companies simplify how they manage their data. We have grown steadily since our founding, and we continue to scale the company at a rapid pace.”

Last week, Singlepoint was awarded its first European award after scooping the Innovating Technology Solution of the Year at the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2019 (ITEAwards) in London for the company’s DAPx platform. The ITEAwards are the only pan-European awards which recognise the crucial role that Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Solution Providers and Systems Integrators play in the delivery of real-world solutions.

“We are very proud to have won this prestigious European software award,” said Curley. “Our culture of continual innovation maps perfectly onto our ambitions to deliver the best quality solutions and services. DAPx has allowed us to rapidly roll out new capabilities which has driven exciting new business opportunities. The award is testament to our hard-working, innovative team who is dedicated to ensuring excellence in customer experience and without whom this award would not have been possible”.

Founded in 2009, and with offices in Dublin and London, the Singlepoint has more than more than 120 employees working in analytics, Big Data, AI, machine learning, IoT, Cloud and operational excellence.

TechCentral Reporters