Singlepoint attains Red Hat advanced business partner status

Consultancy recognised for work on infrastructure deployment and scaling

Technology consultancy Singlepoint has been accredited as a Red Hat advanced business partner.

This recognition highlights Singlepoint’s DevOps expertise and the technical enablement completed as part of the advanced level partner accreditation on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, an application development platform to deliver digital innovation for its enterprise clients.

“Singlepoint is continually investing in technologies to stay ahead of the curve, allowing our customers to easily transform their businesses through the cloud,” explains Rob Curley, managing director, Singlepoint. “Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform allows us to help our clients drive deeper customer engagement while benefiting from the efficiency and flexibility offered by the OpenStack cloud.”

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform integrates the architecture, processes, platforms and services needed to empower development and operations teams. It is designed to deploy reliably across environments, and it can enable partners to meet customer demand while reducing infrastructure costs. Singlepoint is pleased to be recognised as a Red Hat advanced business partner.

Singlepoint achieved this status by passing service-specific verification of customer references and a technical review, meaning customers can have greater confidence they are working with partners that can provide more recent and relevant experience.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Singlepoint,” said Nick Tinsley, manager, DevOps & middleware channel, Red Hat UK & Ireland. “Singlepoint’s expertise in deploying and scaling IT infrastructure in hybrid cloud environments allows them to help customers operate at the pace the business demands.”

TechCentral Reporters