Sidero invests €400k in graduate placement and internship programme

Athlone-based company is also collaborating with leading third-level institutions to develop the IT curriculum

Sidero has invested €400,000 in its graduate placement and internship programme over the past 12 months.

Since 2018, Sidero has invested more than €1 million in the initiativewhich has led to the hiring of 25 graduates and 10 internship placements. A number of new internships will be offered in 2021.

Through the initiative, the company has established strong links with third-level institutions in surrounding regions, including the Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT), the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) and the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT).

“Sidero has provided many of our students with a very hands-on, positive learning experience,” said Natasha Rohan, work placement co-ordinator of the BEng (Hons) Software and Electronic Course at GMIT. “The company enables aspiring software developers and engineers to work on real-life projects, gain invaluable experience and get an insight into the role of a software engineer in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

“As well as exposure to exciting technologies and their application in innovative business solutions, Sidero also provides students with a mentor for support and advice. With a strong focus on teamwork and professional development, all of our students who have been offered roles as graduate engineers have been delighted to return to Sidero – which shows that the placement has been a success for all involved.”

Dr Enda Fallon, head of department of computer and software engineering at Athlone Institute of Technology, said, “Athlone Institute of Technology has a long and productive relationship with Sidero since the company was first established in Athlone. Working with Sidero on fundamental and applied research projects has create a depth of shared knowledge which has informed programme delivery. Undergraduate and masters programs in the areas of artificial intelligence, cloud native computing and cyber security creates a stream of industry graduates with the specific skills required by Sidero.”

“We pride ourselves on being specialists in solving business problems through software innovation – and while software provides the foundation to our success, working with the most skilled developers is what puts us at the forefront of the industry,” said Aisling O’Shea Mannion, HR manager, Sidero. “By developing the skills of prospective and existing employees, and combining diverse skillsets within the team, we are better equipped to help our customers adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape.”

