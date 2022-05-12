Shortlist for .IE Digital Town Awards released Projects recognised for use of digital technologies to enhance towns and communities Trade

The shortlist for the 2022 .IE Digital Town Awards, has been announced by .IE, the managers of Ireland’s trusted online .ie address.

Following a competitive selection process by an independent judging panel, the wide-ranging list of shortlisted projects includes themes such as digital equity, closing the digital divide, emergency response, digital infrastructure, and digitisation of culture and oral traditions.

Now in its second year, the .IE Digital Town Awards honour local town projects and people that are using digital innovation, technologies, and digital-first thinking for the betterment of towns, citizens, and services in the community.

advertisement





The awards were launched as part of €1 million investment announced by .IE in 2021. There are seven award categories, including three special awards recognising a digital changemaker, digital rising star and a digital local hero. An overall winner will also be announced at the gala awards ceremony next month.

This year’s shortlisted projects cover the full spectrum of idea development and readiness, including those who are early in their digital journey as well as established, sophisticated projects. All are in with the chance of winning one of 13 awards and a share of the €100,000 total prize fund.

During the shortlisting process, the judging panel looked for digitally motivated community leaders who demonstrated digital thinking to creatively problem-solve and develop innovative ideas that disrupt and enhance towns and communities.

The overall winners will be announced at the gala awards ceremony which will take place on 8 June.

Oonagh McCutcheon, national director of the .IE Digital Town Programme, said: “We are proud to announce our shortlist of projects for this year’s .IE Digital Town Awards. Last year’s winners set the bar exceptionally high, and this year we are again seeing great examples of how towns and community leaders are stepping up and adopting new ways of thinking and doing, with digital tools and innovation helping them to not only survive but thrive.

“Whether it is creating an online visitor experience to drive tourism in a town or a digital voucher scheme to encourage local commerce, there are many inspiring examples of everyday champions and digital leaders in our communities that are transforming local life and society in innovative and creative ways.”

The .IE Digital Town Awards, announced by .IE in 2021 as part of its overall .IE Digital Town programme, is part of four-year €1 million investment initiative focused on digital enhancement and

To view the shortlist for the IE Digital Town Awards, visit: weare.ie/ie-digital-town-awards-shortlist-2022/

TechCentral Reporters