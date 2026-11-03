Anthropic posts nearly $17bn in third-quarter revenue

Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude, saw its quarterly revenue rise to nearly $17 billion (€15.1 billion) in the third quarter. That is 12 times as much as in the same period a year earlier. Revenue also exceeded the $16.3 billion (€14.5 billion) the company recorded in the first six months of 2026, according to Bloomberg.

Despite this revenue growth, the company’s financial shortfalls have increased. Its net loss rose to $23.3 billion (€20.8 billion), compared with $12.1 billion (€10.8 billion) a year earlier, while operating costs soared by 292% to $17.5 billion (€15.6 billion).

A large share of this spending relates to a staggering $895 billion (€799 billion) investment in infrastructure and computing power. Of this total, around $70 billion (€62.5 billion) is earmarked for spending by September 2027, with a further $448 billion (around €400 billion) expected by 2030. The remainder of these commitments, including various lease agreements and purchases, is expected to be settled between 2031 and 2045. To continue its research and keep the Claude chatbot running, the company uses hardware from AMD, Nvidia, Google and Amazon.





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In preparation for its IPO, Anthropic submitted a revised filing to the US securities regulator, the SEC, on Monday. This followed the company’s submission of an initial version on 26 October. Anthropic intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT.

The IPO is being managed by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs and is expected to take place before the Thanksgiving holiday on 26 November. Both the company itself and existing investors plan to sell shares. However, Anthropic will receive proceeds only from the sale of its own shares.

Anthropic is aiming for a landmark IPO and wants to match or exceed the $86.2 billion (€77 billion) that SpaceX raised in its own IPO. According to industry sources, investors are suggesting a valuation of between $1.4 trillion and $1.5 trillion (€1.3 trillion).

Although the number of shares and the offer price had not yet been determined in the original filing, the company is preparing for one of the largest stock market flotations in history.

Business AM