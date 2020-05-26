ShopNow digital storefront opens for business

SMEs can avail of free listings until end July

Goldenpages.ie has launched ShopNow, an online storefront to help local businesses sell products and services on any website and platforms, including like Facebook, Instagram, Google Shopping and goldenpages.ie.

ShopNow has been fast-tracked as part of the goldenpages.ie Covid-19 support package to enable businesses to reach their customers online and is available free until 31 July.

Jade O’Connor, VP of product & marketing for FCR Media Ireland, the firm behind goldenpages.ie, said: “According to the latest figures from the CSO, there are 248,344 SMEs active in Ireland and only 32% can take an online sale. The ability to trade online is becoming increasingly important with the impact of Covid-19 as customers change how they interact with businesses across Ireland.”

“Since launching, we are already seeing a great uptake from a wide range of businesses who are exploring digital avenues to promote their products and services, such as restaurants, accountants, service companies and tradesmen, activity providers and beauty & health professionals,” said O’Connor.

After 31 July, businesses will have a choice to close the online store, or continue with a monthly plan.

Interested businesses can find more information at https://shopnow.goldenpages.ie/.

TechCentral Reporters