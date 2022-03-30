Shippo accelerates expansion with opening of first European office in Dublin Creating 120 highly skilled jobs spanning engineering, product, and design Trade

Shipping platform Shippo plans to create 120 jobs as part of its plan to establish its European R&D Centre in Dublin.

Shippo’s entry into Dublin aligns with its international expansion plans, which centre on growing its global workforce and expanding its shipping infrastructure and carrier ecosystem to an international market. Its Dublin office will initially support engineering, product, and design teams.

The shipping platform helps e-commerce businesses, marketplaces, and other platforms to connect to multiple shipping carriers around the world from a single API and dashboard.

“We serve a growing, international community of merchants who are looking for a global end-to-end shipping solution,” said Simon Kreuz, president and co-founder at Shippo. “With our European team working with our US engineering teams in building a world-class shipping service, as well as spearheading new initiatives for the European market, including platform API optimisations, carrier integrations, and building a brand new mobile app, this new location will enable us to deliver more tailored programs to our customers and partners across Europe.”

Shippo has hired tech veteran Ashutosh Saxena as site lead and head of engineering, Europe. Capitalising on his nearly two decades of industry experience, including his most recent effort establishing and growing another Bay Area company in Dublin, Saxena will lead the company’s expansion throughout Europe as well as building out and managing the engineering team, and will oversee day-to-day operations in Dublin.

“Shippo’s vision is to provide Amazon-like shipping to all e-commerce merchants, and it is a wonderful career opportunity to join the company at this stage,” Ashutosh said. “As a home to some of the best engineering talent in the world, Ireland felt like a natural next step for Shippo as we continue our international expansion, and I’m excited to help lead this effort locally.”

“The Internet economy is still in its early days,” said Patrick Collison, Stripe co-founder and CEO, and a Shippo investor. “Shippo’s work orchestrating the world’s intricate shipping infrastructure will help millions of businesses around the world to expand their operations and reach new customers. That Shippo has chosen my home country – and location of Stripe’s second headquarters – as the basecamp for its European presence makes the company’s continued expansion all the more exciting.”

TechCentral Reporters

