Shimmer launches second version of NeuroLynQ neuromarketing platform

Global leaders in wearable technology for research applications, Shimmer, have announced version 2.0 if its NeuroLynQ biometrics neuromarketing platform.

Scientifically validated galvanic skin responses (GSR) allows the non-conscious emotional response an audience has to stimuli to be monitored. Version 2.0 features an all new analytics module.

GSR, or skin conductance, refers to changes in sweat gland activity, which reflect the intensity of participants emotional state.

Shimmer’s technology measures the emotional responses of up to 45 people at once in an easy to use format.

Geoff Gill, president of Shimmer America says, “NeuroLynQ’s new analytics capabilities dramatically change the economics of analyzing biometric data, reducing the time required for neuromarketing data analysis from days and weeks to minutes and hours,”

“For example, using a beta version, we calculated 1,380 summary metrics from 115 Super Bowl ads collected live in just six minutes allowing Ipsos to release their analysis before start of business the next morning. In another example, we completed a detailed multi-segment analysis of NeuroLynQ data collected during 36 sessions conducted on four days in three countries in four hours.”

Marketing Applications

Ranking Super Bowl ads is, in terms of its capability, relatively peripheral. For NeuroLynQ and, more broadly, biometrics, this technology is applicable to a broad range of research. Beyond ranking Super Bowl ads, NeuroLynQ has been used for testing students’ responses to teaching materials, product testing, and evaluating visitors experiences in a museum.

“The use of biometrics is growing rapidly,” Gill says, and draws on Fractl’s recent study “where they used biometrics to help predict viral marketing campaign” as a great example.

Jacob L.H. Jones, creative process engineer at Fractl, and his team showed participants a mix of both popular and unpopular content. All the while, they used a Shimmer biometric sensor to measure GSR when showing 15 viral marketing campaigns, and 15 campaigns with relatively low social shares. Following up, they asked a number of follow up questions, finding that the highly viral content provoked the strongest emotional response.

Shimmer’s biometric data proved to be a stronger predictor of outcomes than behavioural survey methods.

Acknowledging how NeuroLynQ would have streamlined the studies process, Jones says, “We used Shimmer’s GSR+ sensor when we did this study, but I wish NeuroLynQ v2.0 had been available. We could have collected all our data in one session, instead of 22.”

Analytical Capabilities

Jones says, “We are really excited to see NeuroLynQ’s new analytic capabilities, which will dramatically streamline our data analysis.” The updated version includes easy session aggregation and segmentation, peak counting, enhanced export features and z-scoring for ease of use.

As such, neuromarketing researchers can seamlessly integrate data from multiple sessions, even when carried out at different times and locations.

They can define demographics and segments, helping them to analyse data in multiple ways. By including z-scoring metrics, the aggregation of GSR signals is allowed, providing a quantitative measure of the emotional state.

“Researchers can also access the NeuroLynQ algorithms. NeuroLynQ provides complete transparency to ensure reliable results,” added Gill.

