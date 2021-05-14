SFI hosts virtual art exhibition

Commissioned artworks unite the disciplines of art and science

Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) is inviting the public to the virtual exhibition opening of the STEAM Art Collaboration.

This new initiative aims to inspire and engage people with research through five commissioned artworks which unite the disciplines of art and science using science, technology, engineering, art and maths (STEAM). These will be presented to the public at the opening, taking place virtually 7-9pm 20 May.

Artists Shevaun Doherty, Ed Devane, 1iing Heaney, Peter Nash and David Beattie have worked in collaboration with researchers from the SFI Research Centres APC Microbiome, Connect, iCRAG, Lero and FutureNeuro, to produce artworks which creatively interpret an array of scientific topics. The artworks are inspired by research on PCR testing, quantum communications, applied geosciences, artificial intelligence (AI) and neuroscience and are interpreted through a range of art mediums. Each of the five artworks are specific and unique to the artist and researchers involved and represent cutting-edge research through a creative lens.

The virtual exhibition opening will invite attendees to explore the collection and engage in a short series of In Conversation pieces with each team of artists and researchers to uncover the stories behind each artwork and to delve into the collaborative workings of each team.

Attendees are further invited to explore the 3D virtual exhibition space which will remain open over the summer months. It promises to be an evening filled with insights into the fusion of research and art and the possibilities this presents.

“This new collaboration provides the public with access to science in an engaging and educational environment, highlighting the many important connections between science and the arts,” said Dr Ruth Freeman, director of science for society, SFI. “The five artists have interpreted their concepts in a variety of exciting ways which are informed by research but are not purely explanatory in nature. The aim of the initiative is to captivate and inspire people to learn more and I would like to congratulate all those involved in creating these works of art.”

The project is funded under SFI’s Discover Primary Science and Maths programme, and in part by The Arts Council.

Following the exhibition all five art pieces, the 3D exhibition space and information on the projects and their associated resources will be available at: http://www.sfi.ie/engagement/art-collaboration/.

TechCentral Reporters