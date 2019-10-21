Seven reasons why VMware vRealize Automation Cloud offers the best of both worlds

Asystec head of cloud & infrastructure Lorne Chedzey gives his top tips for making the move

A lot of organisations are embarking on a multi-cloud journey, however they are finding it difficult to have the best of both worlds. The flexibility and fast-paced innovation of cloud technology, and the stability and operational simplicity of traditional on-premises enterprise software.

In Asystec, we work as trusted advisors to many large enterprise customers and seek to provide that balance, and we think we may have just found it with VMWare vRealize Automation Cloud.

Below, we outline the seven reasons we believe this technology may just deliver upon that promise:

• No large up-front investment – Since the tool is SaaS-based, there is no large up-front cost and you can start small, or even run a 30-day free trial.

• Reduced time to value – Due to this being software as a service (SaaS), there is no need to deploy the management platform, ensuring that your team can start building blueprints and workflows from day one.

• Drives down operational complexity – Once again, due to being a SaaS platform, it is managed and automatically upgraded on a regular basis, meaning no time spent twice to four times a year when new releases of the software comes out.

• Flexible platform – It can give developers the ability to build blueprints via an easy to use drag and drop design canvas and a declarative Infrastructure as Code experience using YAML and provides automation extensibility using Node.js or Python scripts.

• Third party integrations – VMware is well aware that building a blueprint requires numerous integrations into DevOps tooling, ITSM/CMDB Service management tools, IPAM, Security tools, etc. With support for many tools such as Ansible, Github, Gitlab, Puppet, and Infoblox.

• Multi-cloud made simple – Utilise VMware Service Broker to enable Self-service blueprints, templates and images from multiple cloud platforms (native AWS, native Azure, native GCP, VMware on-prem).

• Global – This is a truly global service, offered all over the world, currently running in the US, UK and Japanese data centres.

Asystec is an infrastructure, security and cloud-based IT services company currently operating within Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States. It is are a VMware premier partner with extensive skills and experience within the area of VMware, cloud and cloud native services.

Lorne Chedzey is head of cloud and infrastructure solutions with Asystec

We hope you found this article useful, and if you have any questions, please reach out to us directly on info@asystec.ie