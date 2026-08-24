LinkedIn says it has reduced AI slop by 40%

According to Hari Srinivasan, LinkedIn chief product officer, the ‘Mark as AI spam’ report button has already been used more than a million times in its first weeks. This initiative has reportedly led to a 40% drop in the visibility of content identified as AI slop.

LinkedIn is keeping under wraps exactly how reports affect the reach of posts. Srinivasan did say that various factors play a role.

According to him, the tool is meant to prevent users from abusing the report function to disadvantage others unfairly. Earlier, the site tried to tackle the problem by tweaking the algorithm to penalise posts that use clichéd, AI-like language.





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To increase transparency, LinkedIn is adding a notification in the analytics section of posts. This update will let users know when other members flag their posts as AI slop.

LinkedIn has struggled significantly with an influx of AI-generated content. Research by AI-generated content detector Pangram suggested that more than 40% of the long-form articles on the site were likely produced by AI.

Ironically, LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, had previously encouraged users to make use of AI assistants and even offered a built-in ‘improve’ button for messages and posts. That feature was scrapped at the same time as the launch of the reporting tool for unwanted content.

Business AM