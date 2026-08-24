Ireland faces EU financial sanctions over NIS2 delay

Ireland is facing financial sanctions following its referral to the Court of Justice of the European Union in recent weeks for failing to fully transpose the Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2) legislation into national law.

Ireland was referred to the CJEU alongside France, Spain and the Netherlands for failing to fully transpose NIS2, which set a legal deadline of 17 October 2024. Almost two years on, Ireland remains non-compliant while the National Cyber Security Bill continues through the legislative process. The Netherlands transposed the directive within recent weeks.

Under the Commission’s published methodology for calculating financial sanctions, insurance provider Aon has estimated that Ireland has an exposure of approximately €2.8 million, with daily penalties accruing on top for as long as the delay continues. Ireland previously faced a €4.5 million fine over a three-year delay in transposing the European Electronic Communications Code.





advertisement





The Directive will substantially expand the number of organisations subject to regulation in Ireland, with increased emphasis on cyber governance, risk management, incident reporting and board accountability.

Leann Moroney, associate director for cyber risk management, Aon Ireland, said: “NIS2 represents one of the most significant changes to cyber security regulation in recent years and will have implications for thousands of organisations across Ireland, either directly or through their supply chains.

“While the legislation will provide important clarity on how the new framework will operate in practice, organisations should not view transposition as the starting point for action. Cyber threats are not waiting for legislation, and businesses shouldn’t either. The direction of travel is already clear, and cyber risk needs to be treated as a board-level priority now.

“This becomes even more important as organisations adopt AI and other emerging technologies. Strong governance, effective risk management and robust cyber security controls will enable organisations to embrace innovation with confidence while strengthening resilience against cyber threats.”

TechCentral Reporters