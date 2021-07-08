ServiceNow announces multimillion investment in EU services

Customers to receive support from localised teams Print Print Trade

ServiceNow has announced new service delivery developments that will allow customers to request to have their EU hosted data always handled exclusively within the EU.

This new offering builds on ServiceNow’s existing legal, technical and organisational safeguards and will provide simple solutions to help customers meet their compliance obligations. This is against the backdrop of some of the developments raised by the Schrems II judgment and European Data Protection Board (EDPB) Recommendations issued in June 2021.

Customers and partners will receive support from EU-based ServiceNow teams, with an EU, cloud-hosted digital workflow solution without impact on current delivery and service.

advertisement





To support the new offering, ServiceNow will be making a multimillion-euro investment, including opening over 80 new roles across the EU. Current ServiceNow customers will have the opportunity to opt-in to this offering, at no additional cost, from early 2022.

“With any regulation change, cloud services companies have a choice. They can adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach or get proactive and help customers and partners innovate. At ServiceNow we are on the front foot, continually investing in our customers, allowing them to operate with the highest level of choice and control over their EU data” said Mark Cockerill, vice president legal, EMEA and global head of privacy, ServiceNow.

“Our new EU-centric service delivery model will give our current customers and partners peace of mind,” said Cockerill. “For customers and partners operating in highly regulated industries, or in the public sector, or those that have yet to make the switch to the cloud, this model gives them certainty and simplicity when selecting the cloud service that best suits their needs.”

Carla Arend, lead analyst, cloud in Europe for IDC commented: “The Schrems II ruling has led European organisations to revisit their cloud-related data protection policies and processes when it comes to international data transfers through cloud services. Contractual, privacy, and security safeguards and the assurance that data will be kept and handled in the EU help European organisations to comply with European data protection laws while taking advantage of global cloud platforms. Vendors, such as ServiceNow, that invest to support their customers in response to this ruling are providing essential choice to their customers.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?