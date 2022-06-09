SeamlessCare secures €700,000 in seed funding Company to accelerate roll-out of innovative assistive technologies to enhance the care of people with complex needs Trade

University College Dublin (UCD) digital health spin-out seamlessCare, has secured a total of €700,000 in seed funding from angel investor and former HSE chairman Dr Frank Dolphin and Enterprise Ireland.

SeamlessCare’s products are focused on enhancing communication and support the care of people with autism, acquired brain injury, dementia, intellectual disability and a wide range of other conditions.

The company’s first product, Empathic, helps non-verbal people to communicate their emotions. It records up to 10 seconds of a non-verbal person’s vocalisation. Then it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret how that person is feeling. The app/API has been trained to identify up to 10 emotions, including happy, sad, excited and frustrated.

advertisement





SeamlessCare was co-founded in 2021 by Dr Aviva Cohen, Ian Kennedy and Dr Çağrı Çubukçu. A spin-out from the UCD School Mechanical & Materials Engineering the company was established with the support of NovaUCD following the completion of Enterprise Ireland commercialisation funding.

Dr Aviva Cohen, CEO and co-founder, seamlessCare said: “Our first product Empathic enables non-verbal people to independently communicate their feelings. We are now running a closed Beta test and we welcome new participants, to sign-up just visit our website, seamlesscare.ie. The feedback from testers so far has been fantastic and we are rapidly progressing towards an open Beta version. Later this year Empathic will become available through the Apple app store and Google Play where families and institutions can purchase low-cost subscriptions. They include a version of the app to share with everyone who interacts with the non-verbal person.

”The company is also accelerating the development of a second product called Focus. This is a video-based care planning API, accompanied by a user-friendly mobile app. It enables carers to record short videos of daily activities, take notes, send alerts and update written care plans from any device, quickly and easily.

Focus supports the care of people who cannot easily communicate their own needs and is built on the HL7 FHIR Framework. This means that it is interoperable so each user’s information can be relayed instantly to any health provider, anywhere in the world.

Empathic and Focus are the first of a pipeline of technologies being developed by the SeamlessCare team. Next year the company plans to start releasing products that further promote respect, safety and efficiency in chronic care facilities.

SeamlessCARE completed the 2020 UCD VentureLaunch Accelerator Programme run by NovaUCD to support the launch of new start-ups emerging from the University.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?