Science Foundation Ireland challenges researchers with €1m Future Innovator Prize

Novel ideas for societal problems sought

Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) has opened entries for a new challenged-based research competition with a €1 million prize.

The Future Innovator Prize calls on researchers to develop new approaches to problems facing society.

The award will then be used by the winning team to implement their idea, providing academic researchers with the opportunity to apply their knowledge and expertise over a two to three-year timeframe.

Prof Mark Ferguson, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland, said: “At Science Foundation Ireland, we consider challenge‐based funding to be of high strategic importance to Ireland, enabling publicly‐funded research to be applied to address significant national and global societal challenges.

“The SFI Future Innovator Prize will empower innovators to identify challenges and to develop solutions in new unconventional ways. I would encourage highly-motivated teams with diverse backgrounds to apply for this exciting prize.”

For more information visit www.sfi.ie/funding.

TechCentral Reporters