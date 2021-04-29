Schneider Electric unveils edge, digital services programme

Schneider Electric has launched a partner programme for IT solution providers to drive new recurring revenue via managed power services.

The Edge Software & Digital Services Program provides a complete suite of benefits, support tools and certifications that enables IT solution providers to create a managed power services practice.

Formulated in response to the significant growth in edge computing, this new program enables IT solution providers to establish recurring revenue streams by offering remote monitoring and management of the physical infrastructure across their customers’ networks, using Schneider’s EcoStruxure IT Software & Digital Services.

The programme is part of the mySchneider IT Solutions Partner Program, formerly known as the APC Channel Partner Program.

It is estimated that by 2025, 75% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside a traditional, centralised data centre or cloud. However, because the edge infrastructure is geographically distributed, often with no on-site IT, it invariably requires remote monitoring and management. This paves the way for major opportunities in selling managed power services. Yet, today, just 27% of IT solution providers are offering managed power services.

“The acceleration of edge computing presents an enormous opportunity for IT solution providers to increase their recurring revenue streams by selling Managed Power Services,” said David Terry, VP IT Channels, Schneider Electric Europe. “We have built a comprehensive program for partners that simplifies and speeds up the time required to set up their Managed Power Service practice. This will enable partners to address their customers’ needs, through effective monitoring and management of their customers’ edge sites, which is now considered a mission-critical priority.”

