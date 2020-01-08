Schneider Electric appoints new EVP for Secure Power Division

Schneider Electric has appointed Pankaj Sharma as executive vice president of its Secure Power Division.

Sharma, who was senior vice president, Home and Business Networks, has held leadership roles in the company including commercial, strategy, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and line of business. He has led Schneider Electric’s strategy to help customers and partners address the disruptive trend of edge computing.

“Pankaj is well prepared to take this challenge as he has been working successfully in the Secure Power business for the last 19 years, living in various parts of the world,” said Philippe Delorme, Executive Vice President, Energy Management, Schneider Electric.

“Resilient systems in the cloud and at the edge are a key enabler of the all digital, all electric world. It’s an honour to take over the helm for the Secure Power Division during this critical time,” said Sharma. “In my new role, I will continue to advance our mission to ensure life is on in the digital world and that we are helping to build a sustainable future for our planet.”

