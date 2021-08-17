SAS, UCD Professional Academy expand free data skills training programme

Latest learning pathway to provide knowledge and skills for entry-level data science roles

Global firm leader SAS has expanded its free SAS STEP Programme with the addition of a data science-focused learning pathway. Developed in partnership with UCD Professional Academy, the new module provides the core knowledge and skills required for an entry-level data science role.

The programme will be available for free and aimed at jobseekers. It is delivered online with both self-paced learning and live classes delivered by UCD Professional Academy lecturers.

Roderick Crawford, vice president and country manager, SAS UK & Ireland, said: “Today’s launch of the data science pathway is an exciting next step for the programme. Data science professionals are increasingly in demand, which is something we see and hear first-hand from our partners and customers in industry as they look to take advantage of AI and advanced analytics solutions.

“Our primary goal has always been to address the economic challenges this pandemic has brought about for individuals, so it’s hugely inspiring to hear success stories from people like James who have managed to put their new-found data skills to good use in finding new employment.”

“The UCD Professional Academy is on a mission to help people advance and thrive in their careers,” said director of UCD Professional Academy, Aaron McKenna. “We look forward to continuing to drive the adoption of crucial data skills with our valued partner in SAS and, we hope, positively impact the lives of all who take the programme.”

TechCentral Reporters