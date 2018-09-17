Saorview Connect scoops IBC innovation award

National broadcaster's connected DTT platform beats international competitors Print Print Trade

RTE’s Saorview Connect won the prestigious IBC innovation award for content everywhere at a ceremony in Amsterdam last night.

The service provider came out on top against massive global names including sports network ESPN and WRC (the World Rally Championship) to take home the award.

IBC 2018 is the world’s most influential media, entertainment and technology show. The awards recognise innovation within the media, entertainment and technology industry. The three categories encompass the breadth of the industry, rewarding projects for content creation, content distribution and content everywhere.

Speaking on the win, Richard Waghorn, director of transformation & technology at RTE, said: “The Saorview Connect project team and I are thrilled with the win. We created a service that we believe is truly the future of free TV, and for this to be acknowledged at a global level is a true honour.

“Saorview Connect was developed to give Irish consumers a world-class TV viewing experience and this award reaffirms Ireland’s position as a country on the cutting edge of digital innovation. We’re excited to continue to innovate and provide a world class service for Irish consumers.”

Michael Lumley, chair of the IBC Innovation Awards judging panel, said: “This year’s IBC Innovation Awards shortlist is a real global snapshot of the cutting edge of our industry, with all the hot topics of the moment represented, and entries from practically every corner of the globe. To make it to the final and to see your project presented on stage at the awards ceremony on Sunday night and to win at IBC is a tremendous achievement.”

TechCentral Reporters