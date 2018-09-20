Samsung announces triple-lens camera smartphone

Mid-range smartphone features a triple-lens rear camera configuration

Samsung has officially moved to challenge Huawei’s P20 Pro, announcing the Galaxy A7.

“Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world” said DJ Koh, president and CEO of IT & mobile communications division at Samsung Electronics.

“That’s why we’re excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary.”

The new mid-range smartphone features a triple-lens rear camera configuration akin to Huawei’s flagship. It combines a 24-megapixel (f/1.7) lens with AF, an 8MP ultra-wide lens (f/2,4) and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens.

No indication yet as to whether the sum of these parts will allow for the 3x and 5x zoom functionality available on the P20 Pro. However, the Galaxy A7 will support the same Scene Optimiser and Live Focus features found in the Galaxy Note 9.

If nothing else, the move sets Samsung up to make a big comeback in the smartphone photography arena with next year’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10. 2018 has seen the Korean giant lose ground to both Google and Chinese rivals like Huawei.

The Galaxy A7 also boasts a 6.0″ Super AMOLED Infinity Display and Dolby Atmos speakers. Under the hood, it’s equipped with a octa-core 2.2GHz processor, 3,300mAh battery and either 4Gb or 6Gb of RAM depending on the region. It’ll also come with Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby on-board.

Samsung say the Galaxy A7 will be available in select European and Asian markets from this fall and expand to additional markets in the near future.

If it does arrive, the Galaxy A7 will be available in four colours – blue, black, gold and pink.

Samsung also took the time to tease their 11 October event, which the company say “will welcome a new member to the Galaxy family”.

IDG News Service