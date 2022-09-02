Rubrik launches data threat research unit to combat global cyber events Former Mandiant vice president Steven Stone to head new division Pro

Rubrik has named Steven Stone as the head of Rubrik Zero Labs, a new data threat research unit to uncover real-world intrusions from a range of threats including espionage-based data breaches to ransomware attacks.

Stone has more than 15 years of experience in threat intelligence with roles in the US military, intelligence community, and private sector, including Mandiant/FireEye and IBM. Most recently, he was vice president of adversary operations at Mandiant, leading global teams who were responsible for adversary hunting, attribution, and data collection efforts.

“Data and insights are critical for understanding, responding, preventing, and recovering from cyber events. In many cases, the data aspects are the least understood across the threat landscape, and we want to close this delta,” said Stone.

advertisement





“Comprehensive threat intelligence will enable organizations to make informed decisions so they can be prepared for a full swath of cyber threats. I’m thrilled to pioneer the data threat intelligence unit at Rubrik and help to deliver valuable insights to our customers and the cybersecurity industry so that together we can stay ahead of the evolving data threat landscape.”

Rubrik recently surpassed $400 million in software subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) to date, growing over 100% year-on-year. The company has more than 4,500 customers around the world including BMO Financial Group, Citigroup, Estee Lauder and Fiserv.

TechCentral Reporters