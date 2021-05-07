Robotify works with Woz ED to provide robots for schools, coding clubs

More than 3,500 schools, coding clubs from around the world to benefit from virtual experience

Virtual robotics education company Robotify is partnering with Woz ED to provide over 3,500 schools, coding clubs and school districts across the globe cost-effective access to the world’s most premium robotics technology.

A leader in STEM education, Woz ED gives students access to high quality technology training. Student access to physical robotics hardware was severely impacted during Covid-19, and the cost of physical hardware made it a challenge to continue to provide robotics programming to students.

Under the partnership, the Irish robotics start-up will provide its proprietary software to Woz ED, allowing it to virtualise its physical STEM pathways and provide students with a virtual robotics experience, in addition to existing physical experiences. The deal will see both companies’ partner to reach tens of thousands of more students globally to give them equitable access to coding and robotics educational content.

The deal is part of Robotify’s commitment to giving students access to the world’s most premium robotics technology in a cost-effective, accessible, and equitable way. Robotify said it aims to make its simulation software, CMS platform and virtual robotics competition software accessible to millions of students around the world.

The partnership will also see Apple co-founder and the visionary behind Woz ED, Steve Woziank speak at the upcoming Robotify Expo. “I’m impressed with the way Robotify makes coding engaging and accessible,” said Woziank. “By virtualizing the technology more young people will have the opportunity to learn and explore. Both Woz Ed and Robotify focus on ensuring young learners are job-ready for the most in demand tech sector openings. We provide learners with the opportunity to engage in authentic projects to help them understand what work they love and excel at.”

“I am delighted to partner with such a fantastic team at Woz ED. I have always admired Steve Wozniak, so to be able to work with his team and share the same vision of nurturing the makers of the future by making STEM education more accessible to all students across the globe, is really exciting for me and all the team at Robotify,” said Adam Dalton, CEO of Robotify.

The Robotify Expo will take place virtually on 23 September 2021 and will celebrate new advancements in STEM education, give attendees the opportunity to learn from industry experts and showcase the new and exciting products from the Robotify team.

