RMIT launches self-driving car course with Udacity

RMIT Online has partnered with global learning provider Udacity to offer courses on self-driving cars.

Udacity has previously worked with Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz and Nvidia, and was founded by Sebastian Thrun, former lead of Google’s autonomous vehicle effort, now known as Waymo. Thrun is also co-inventor of Google Street View.

The university said the programme would take students “beyond the hype and headlines” and give them the skills required in career as a qualified self-driving car engineer.

“We are excited to be combining the best of Silicon Valley with RMIT’s local industry partnerships and mentors, helping students achieve a credential from the leading university for future skills in Australia and real job outcomes,” Thrun said.

“Researchers estimate that autonomous cars will save 10 million lives per decade. It’s an exciting, challenging and infinitely rewarding space to be working together with RMIT Online to educate Australians for the future,” he added.

Topics covered in the $1,280 Intro to Self Driving Cars course will include computer vision, robotic controls, localisation and path planning.

The university also announced three other courses that would be open for enrolment next month: AI Programming with Python, Robotics Software Engineer and Front End Web Developer.