Researchers highlight role of new technologies in healthcare High-performance computing can help researchers break down data silos to improve the health and wellbeing Life

Leading healthcare researchers and technology experts from across the island of Ireland recently gathered at the Dell Technologies Innovation Lab in Limerick for a series of events and workshops to investigate how new technologies and the power of data can help deliver better healthcare into the future.

Prof Mark Lawler and his team of researchers from the Global Innovation Institute at Queen’s University Belfast are some of those who joined the team of experts at Dell Innovation Lab last week. Queen’s University Belfast is recognised as a global leader in cancer research and is home to the Centre for Secure Information Technologies.

By tapping into the power of high-performance computing and other advancements in technology, researchers at the university can help to break down data silos, increase clinical understanding of disease and use Big Data to improve the health and wellbeing of people on the island of Ireland and around the world.

advertisement





Dell Limerick also hosted 190 members of the All-Island Cancer Research Institute (AICRI) for a unique hybrid event. The team at Dell have been looking at ways in which they can overcome challenges in harnessing the benefits of big data and other breakthrough technologies to speed up innovation and advance their research efforts. Using new data-driven insights, Prof Aedin Culhane and her fellow AICRI members can accelerate their work to uncover better diagnostics and treatments for patients with cancer.

The Innovation Lab located at Dell Limerick is a cutting-edge facility where organisations and businesses can experience real-life examples of how AI, 5G and the Internet of Things bring business value in advancing connected healthcare as well as developing digital cities, Industry 4.0 and connected transport.

TechCentral Reporters