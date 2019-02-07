Renaissance to bring Oupost24 platform to Irish market

Renaissance has agreed a partnership with Outpost24 to bring its cyber assessment platform to the Irish market.

Founded in 2001, Outpost24 serves leading organisations across a wide range of segments including financial and insurance, government, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, technology, and manufacturing.

Outpost24’s full-stack approach to assessing cyber security exposure in all key technology assets – devices, networks, clouds, applications, data, and users.

Michael Conway, director at Renaissance, said: “The acute focus on full stack cyber security assessment that Outpost24 brings, will allow companies to continuously scan for vulnerabilities without interrupting their daily business – improving their security precision and avoiding wasting time with false positives. We are very excited about the opportunity to represent Outpost24 in the Irish market.”

“We’re excited to partner with one of the leading IT security distributor and consultancy in Ireland,” stated Kai Muller, global sales director, Outpost24.

“We’ve been working hard to build a unique combination of cyber security assessment capabilities that address all key assets from infrastructure and cloud to applications and data, as well as a business model that gives a competitive edge to VARs and MSSPs.”

Outpost24 serves more than 2,000 customers across 40 countries.

TechCentral Reporters