Cloudsmith closed pre-seed round with Techstart Ventures

Belfast-based Cloudsmith has closed what it called a “significant” a pre-seed investment round from Techstart Ventures. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Operating in 17 territories, Cloudsmith’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering gives customers broad control surface for their choice of security, analytics and workflow tools across their environments – from development to deployment to distribution.

“Cloudsmith brings together a great team with deep domain expertise, cutting edge technology in a rapidly growing market. Their unique Accelerated Provenance Platform and global ambitions hold the potential to create an exciting scalable business,” said Audrey Osborne, Techstart Ventures.

“The DevOps and cyber-security culture within Northern Ireland has never been stronger than it is today. Having the backing of Techstart is incredibly important in terms of their expertise, contacts and leverage as we prepare for the next stage in our journey. Their belief is a vote of confidence and we believe a sign of the fantastic things to come,” said Alan Carson, CEO of Cloudsmith.

