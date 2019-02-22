Renaissance becomes first distributor of Veracode platform in Ireland

SaaS package gives comprehensive analysis for software development teams

Renaissance has entered an agreement to be the first distributor of the Veracode platform in Ireland.

Veracode’s SaaS platform offers static and dynamic analysis, software composition analysis, and manual penetration testing, assist security teams and software developers with finding and fixing security-related defects throughout the software development lifecycle. This approach allows its more than 2,000 customers to identify and resolve critical vulnerabilities while ensuring regulatory compliance without sacrificing speed or innovation.

This approach means organisations can use the platform with no hardware to install or manage or rules to tweak to reduce false positives. It also integrates seamlessly with development, security and risk-tracking tools, and has flexible APIs allow custom integrations or community integrations, built by the open source community and other technology partners.

Michael Conway, director, Renaissance, said: “At a time when the need for application security could not be any greater, we are pleased to be partnering with Veracode. They have a dedicated team with innovative products and services. The company has a tremendous record of problem solving its customers’ most complicated security needs while driving innovation in the constantly evolving cybersecurity sector. We believe these solutions can add massive value to corporates in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters