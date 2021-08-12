Recruiter demand soaring in Ireland, LinkedIn finds

Professionals transitioning into recruiting from human resources, sales and support functions Print Print Trade

Demand for recruiters is soaring in Ireland, according to new data from LinkedIn. In June 2021, near eight times more recruiter jobs were posted than the previous June, and more than twice the 2019 average.

Globally, the demand for recruiters fell sharply between February and April of 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic hit. As 2020 progressed and economies started to reopen, recruiter roles increased as businesses looked to hire more staff, before surpassing pre-pandemic levels in Ireland in January 2021.

Demand is now increasing across Europe, particularly in Italy and Spain where there are eight times more recruiter jobs being advertised than last year.

advertisement





In Ireland, those transitioning into recruitment roles mainly come from human resources, sales and support functions.

When looking for a new job today, recruiters globally are more likely to care about job security and company mission. While work-life balance, compensation, and company culture are still the most important factors for recruiters when considering a new job opportunity, LinkedIn has seen a shift in preferences over the past year. Job security jumped 21% as a priority for recruiters when job hunting, followed by a purposeful company mission, which rose 19%.

Lisa Finnegan, vice president, international human resources at LinkedIn, said: “The Irish economy is rebounding strongly and that positive momentum has companies back in hiring mode, so recruiters are high in demand with businesses back on the front foot. Demand is outstripping supply, so naturally there are a number of professionals pivoting to pursue a career in recruitment given the buoyancy in the market. Most importantly, however, despite the number of opportunities, candidates are being selective about who they will work for, putting a heavy emphasis on job security and organisations with a good company culture.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?