Pulseway launches mobile remote-control feature to boost security and accessibility

Pulseway, the mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) software provider, has launched a new mobile remote-control feature that is built directly into its iOS and Android apps.

Now Pulseway customers can control remote systems seamlessly, as if they were right in front of them. The apps new feature enables simple, reliable and fluid remote access to monitored systems for unattended support.

According to the company, the new feature also helps with securing systems. With traditional remote desktop solutions in a corporate network, users must open inbound ports to allow access from the internet. Pulseway handles the communication for its users while encrypting traffic end-to-end, meaning there is no need to open ports.

At no extra cost, Pulseway customers can avail of an unlimited number of remote sessions to help clients cut their business expenses while eliminating the need for multiple remote monitoring solutions.

The remote mobile control was built using proprietary protocol that was optimised for best performance.

“Pulseway was designed from the start with the idea to give our customers the freedom to respond to urgent inquiries and perform critical actions on the go,” said Marius Mihalec, founder and CEO of Pulseway.

“That’s why introducing the mobile remote control to the Pulseway app was critical to us and our customers. Regardless of the user’s location and nature of the issue, Pulseway’s customers can now perform actions on the needed device with no limitations.”

TechCentral Reporters