Prodigy Learning launches computer science programme in Australia

Irish-headquartered edtech company broadens international reach

Irish education technology company Prodigy Learning has launched its Coding in Minecraft computer science programme in Australia.

Recently awarded best formative assessment product by the e-Assessment Association, Coding in Minecraft gives educators the tools for teaching code to learners aged seven to 16 years-of-age, regardless of their experience.

“Our vision for Coding in Minecraft is to break down the barriers for students and educators to increase uptake of computer science in schools,” said Andrew Flood, CEO, Prodigy Learning. “By immersing the curriculum and assessment in Minecraft: Education Edition, we capture the imagination of young learners through one of the most popular games in the world and support them to learn to code, design and problem solve. Building on our huge success overseas, we are excited to now bring this fun educational product to Australian students and educators.”

Tiffany Wright, education director at Microsoft Australia said: “We are excited to see our partner Prodigy Learning bring Coding in Minecraft to Australian classrooms. This innovative solution builds on the power of Minecraft: Education Edition to make coding skills more accessible than ever and help us make greater strides toward closing the digital skills gap. At Microsoft, we are committed to ensuring that everyone can access the opportunities presented by the digital economy, and that starts with inspiring school aged children.”

Launched in 2019 in the United States, Coding in Minecraft is already transforming computer science assessment in US schools with many large US states and districts adopting the product to provide a standards-aligned, immersive computer science curriculum leading to industry-recognised credentials.

Coding in Minecraft is aligned to teaching and computer science standards and will support the delivery of the Digital Technologies curriculum in Australia.

TechCentral Reporters