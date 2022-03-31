Presidio signs multi-year global strategic collaboration agreement with AWS Collaboration to drive innovation and cloud adoption Trade

Global digital services and solutions provider Presidio has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers accelerate their digital transformation.

The agreement is designed to advance the adoption of cloud solutions as well as develop innovative new services and products. By enhancing its commitment to AWS and the cloud practice, Presidio will increase its presence with AWS and further build expertise to advise and assist clients throughout the cloud adoption lifecycle.

The collaboration between Presidio and AWS aims to address the skills gap, providing considerable business value and support to customers modernising their legacy platforms to cloud-native services. Together, Presidio and AWS will help organisations accelerate their technology modernisation journey with cloud solutions through Presidio’s @ Disruptor Speed initiative.

“Our strategic agreement with AWS fundamentally steps on the gas to accelerate innovation with training and resources to pave the way for our customers who want to move to the cloud to do so more easily and predictably,” said Chris Cagnazzi, senior vice president and general manager of digital business at Presidio. “This agreement is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and the expertise of our team in helping organisations around the world realise the benefits of the cloud.”

“Presidio has the right depth, expertise, and understanding of AWS to drive cloud adoption and make a positive impact for their customers,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, worldwide channels and alliances at AWS. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with Presidio as they’re committed to learning, innovating, and solving challenging business problems that drive customer outcomes.”

Presidio employs more than 300 people in Ireland, where the Dublin-based business (formerly known as Arkphire) provides a strategic hub to support Presidio’s international expansion outside of the US, with particular emphasis on growth in Europe and Asia Pacific.

As a consulting partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN), Presidio is continually adding to its seven key AWS programmes and competencies and nearly 900 AWS certifications across the DevOps, solutions architect, security, and systems operations disciplines to build, deploy, and manage complex cloud architectures.

TechCentral Reporters

