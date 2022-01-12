President Higgins uses VR to open BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

More than 1,000 students from across the island of Ireland are busy preparing to exhibit their projects at the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), which begins today.

Students are eagerly awaiting the first round of virtual judging, which kicks off this afternoon. President Michael D Higgins will formally open the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022 with an official address, which can be viewed on the BTYSTE website and on Facebook Live.

As well as the students’ projects, the BTYSTE 2022 has several events lined-up for the public to enjoy, spanning the physics of rollercoasters to the science of rap, to the magic of psychologi-science.

Over the course of the three-day exhibition, attendees will hear from some very special guests, watch live entertainment acts, and join sessions on a range of topics including sustainability, positive mental wellbeing and turning molecules into medicine.

Events taking place on the first day of the virtual exhibition include:

Daily shows from Strong Women Science from Circus 250: a helter skelter performance dedicated to bringing circus to new audiences together with science

Alumni Interviews: Kicking off with BTYSTE 2021 winner and company founder Greg Tarr and BTYSTE + European Union Contest for Young Scientist (EUCYS) winners Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan

A Day in the Life: Following four real scientists for a behind the scenes look at putting science into action

Bright Futures in Technology: BT, in association with Connecting Women in Technology (CWIT), will present a panel of inspiring professionals working in a range of diverse roles in technology. Tune in to learn about their careers, successes, challenges, and discover the endless opportunities that a career in technology can offer

Cancer: a formidable adversary but science is fighting back. Hear from the experts on the cutting edge of the fight against cancer and how science is our greatest weapon against it

Daily shows from the Kabin Studio: Discover the science and technology that fuels creative expression

President Higgins offered his congratulations “to all of the students participating in this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, and pay tribute too to their teachers and parents, and all those who have played a role in organising the event.

“Over the decades, the Awards and Exhibition have rightly earned their place as an annual highlight in the school calendar, providing opportunities for young people across our country to participate and be inspired by science engagement activities in their schools and homes. We are fortunate in Ireland to have so many young people who create the promise, as well as the possibility, of becoming the problem solvers, critical thinkers and persistent pursuers of the possibilities of tomorrow.”

Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, Mari Cahalane said: It’s fantastic to see the enthusiasm of all our students as they begin to exhibit their projects today and begin the judging process. As always, the calibre of projects exceeds all our expectations and I’d like to wish all the students the best of luck over the coming days as judging progresses. We have a jam-packed schedule of events every day so register at www.btyoungscientist.com now to get an all-access pass to the 2022 event.”

The full schedule of events and instructions on how to access are available here.

