Pinergy partners with Ohme to launch latest EV charging technology into Ireland

Tech enables electric vehicle owners to find best charging tariffs

Pinergy has partnered with Ohme to bring its smart charging electric vehicle (EV) technology to the Irish market. The announcement coincides with today’s World EV Day, of which both companies are founding partners.

Ohme’s technology gives drivers information on where charge their electric vehicles during low peak hours and/or when the grid is at its greenest. When there is excess supply on the grid, those drivers on the right electricity tariffs can even be paid to charge.

With these time of use tariffs, Pinergy can price electricity at variable prices at different times of the day, based on demand. For example, Pinergy can offer their customers an EV charge at a 70% discount between 2am and 5am. This works out at about €1 to charge for 150km range.

“We’re very excited to be working with Ohme on this new partnership,” said Enda Gunnell, CEO at Pinergy. “Using the Ohme intelligent cable in conjunction with Pinergy’s unique time of use tariffs offers EV drivers a fantastic opportunity, particularly those drivers who want to charge their vehicle at home.

“The future of electric vehicles in Ireland is huge and the potential for what Pinergy can do for its EV customers is very exciting and we’re looking forward to unveiling many more promising possibilities.”

David Watson, CEO and founder of Ohme, said: “EVs play a vital role in Ireland’s transition to green mobility. Pinergy’s 100% renewable energy offering, combined with Ohme intelligent charging is great news for EV drivers and the environment. It will not only significantly reduce the total cost of owning an EV by passing on energy cost savings but will have a profound and positive impact on Ireland’s green agenda.”

Pinergy Drive offers complete energy packages for smart electric vehicle charging at home, in the workplace and in communal parking areas. With Pinergy’s smart meter technology, residential customers can now benefit with separate EV charging tariffs from their home energy supply.

TechCentral Reporters