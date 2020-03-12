Pinergy and eLight launch Light as a Service offer for businesses

The duo hope to support Irish-based businesses looking to become more sustainable Print Print Trade

Smart energy company Pinergy is launching and delivering a ‘Light as a Service’ (LaaS) offering in partnership with eLight.

Through the partnership, the duo hope to support Irish businesses in switching to energy efficient lighting and 100% green energy. The pair will offer free audits to ensure that customers understand how best to reduce their consumption and carbon footprint. Pinergy will also advise customers on grant funding that they may be eligible for.

The partnership has already seen successes in education, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and property management sectors. While Pinergy claims that its business customers have seen reductions of between 20% and 50% in electricity consumption.

Commenting on the initiative, Enda Gunnell, CEO, Pinergy said; “Lighting is a significant cost for many businesses. We can now provide an attractive LAAS option for any capital lighting projects being undertaken. This simply means that customers pay for the lighting upgrade over a fixed period of time, resulting in no upfront costs and with the energy savings achieved completely funding the project.”

TechCentral Reporters