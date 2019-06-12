PFH scores numerous industry accolades, including Dell Partner of the Year

ICT company, PFH Technology Group, have been awarded numerous industry honours, including Dell Partner of the Year. This follows a busy year for the provider of end-to-end business solutions, after it delivered several large projects in both the public and private sector.

Delivering holistic IT solutions for over 30 years, PFH remains committed to enabling customer digital transformation. As Ireland’s leading independent end-to-end of managed services and ICT solutions provider, its platforms are secure from cyber threats, data loss and system failures.

Paul Callaghan, CEO, PFH Technology Group said: “Receiving these awards distinguishes the company further, which is good news for our staff and also for our customers who value expertise. We are now Dell Technologies leading partner in Ireland.”

Awards PFH has received in the last two weeks include:

• Dell Technologies Partner of the Year 2019: awarded for its substantial growth and achieving higher levels of competencies, skills and qualifications, which enables the company to design and deliver Dell products.

• Dell Technologies Growth Partner of the Year: as the fastest growing partner in EMEA last year, with growth exceeding 300%.

• Dell Technologies Technical Person of the Year: awarded to Stephen O’Herlihy, PFH’s chief technical officer, for his knowledge, skills and ability to design solutions using Dell’s full suite.

• VMware UK & Ireland Rising Star: for its hefty year-on-year growth of 400% in key VMware competences.

• Data Centres Innovation Award (Sponsored by TechCentral.ie): PFH and The Irish Defence Forces of Ireland won the Data Centres Innovation award at the Tech Excellence Awards for the design and delivery of an active-active, highly available hyper-converged based infrastructure.

Declan Van Esbeck, commercial director of PFH said, “It’s especially rewarding to have our efforts acknowledged and it is appreciated all the more because such awards are also based on our commitment to our customers, the impact of the market solutions and exemplary use of the technologies.”

Between its Dublin, Cork and Galway offices the company currently has over 240 members of staff. It operates both nationally and internationally.

TechCentral Reporters