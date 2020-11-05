PFH picks up €5m OGP contract

Lenovo PCs and mobile devices to be widely deployed across public sector Print Print Trade

PFH Technology Group has been awarded a €5 million contract to provide desktop and laptop PCs and peripherals to the Office of Government Procurement (OGP).

The OGP, part of the Department of Public Expenditure & Reform, centralises public sector procurement arrangements for common goods and services.

“PFH will be providing best in class mobile devices from Lenovo, the world’s market leader with the support of latest generation AMD processors, providing improved value at a time when mobile devices have never been so important,” said John Hourican, national sales director, PFH Technology Group (pictured).

advertisement





“Our continued investment as device specialists and our proven capabilities bring a very effective experience to clients, from the initial process of selecting the optimum products to suiting their needs – especially in respect of home working, delivery logistics at these very different times and a wide range of other services.”

TechCentral Reporters