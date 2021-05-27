Permanent TSB unveils hybrid working arrangements

Bank announces 180 roles in key growth across technology, business banking, risk management, data analytics

Permanent TSB is looking to fill 180 new positions in key growth areas, including technology, business banking, risk management and data analytics. These positions will support the rollout of the next phase of the bank’s digital and SME growth strategy, as it prepares for a significant expansion of personal and business customers and services over the coming years.

The bank is investing €50 million in its technology infrastructure and digital capability, in addition to its current €100 million multi-year investment programme.

Permanent TSB has also introduced new hybrid working arrangements for employees, which over 1,200 of its employees have applied for. This represents around 50% of the bank’s total workforce.

Designed following extensive consultation with employees and union partners, the new arrangements are based on new work practices that have evolved successfully since the onset of the pandemic.

Employees can avail of several options, such as working from home for up to three days a week; compressed working week while remaining on a five-day salary; and job share, to facilitate people who would benefit from a reduced working week at certain stages of their careers.

The bank intends to facilitate all applicants for flexible working arrangements, subject to business requirements and individual role specifications.

These new arrangements will complement other measures implemented by the bank to facilitate greater flexibility in the way people work. These include new remote working hubs in Wicklow, Kildare, Louth and Cork; investments in home working technology; and a pilot video banking mortgage service.

“As an Irish company with people and community at the heart of our approach, we recognise the enormous efforts that our people have made since the onset of the pandemic to consistently demonstrate their commitment to serving our customers and communities at a time of great difficulty and challenge,” said Ger Mitchell, chief human resources officer, Permanent TSB. “We are delighted to offer them flexibility in their working arrangements, which has been made possible by our significant ongoing investment in technology.

“It is clear that this flexibility is needed and we are confident that it will result in an even better service for our customers and an enhanced work-life balance for our people.”

