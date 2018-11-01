Paytient Payments takes financial pain out of dentist visits

Paytient Payments is an Irish start-up that promises to increase profits for healthcare providers by up to 30% while making procedures more affordable for customers.

The platform gives providers the ability to offer finance facilities for treatment plans, with waiting room approval in under 10 minutes. Paytient Payments also handles electronic direct debits and instalment plans for treatments like braces or ongoing care.

“Healthcare providers are busy people, spending 90% of their day working on their patients, so there is little time left for managing patient payments,” said Ruairi Gough, the Gorey-based founder of Paytient Payments who has spent the last seven years providing business consultancy and digital marketing services to dental practices in Ireland, UK and USA.

In addition to dental practices, Paytient Payments’ platform can be used by vets, optometrists, doctors, health insurance providers, practice management software and public healthcare providers like the HSE.

“Healthcare providers need an increasing amount of help to manage their business, and part of that involves the adoption and use of technology to collect and manage payments more efficiently,” said Gough.

“Taking paper out of any business process is a benefit and a payments schedule will provide future cashflow projections which are critical when planning future business decisions.

“Orthodontists will be the early adopters of the first Paytient Payments product, as they already use paper-based mandates for braces patients and may be interested in digitising that process.”

The global digital payments market is projected to grow by 14.1% annually between 2018–22, with consumers as well as businesses looking for faster, safer and more convenient payment methods.

Paytient Payments is a client company of Enterprise Ireland, which has provided feasibility funding and ongoing help and advice.

Paytient Payments is now live, and is encouraging forwardthinking healthcare providers who want to embrace digital payments to sign up.

For more information or to arrange a demonstration e-mail hello@paytientpayments.com or call +353 86 2043415.

www.paytientpayments.com





This profile is sponsored by Paytient Payments