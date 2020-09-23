PayPal launches its first business debit card in Ireland

PayPal has launched its first Business Debit Mastercard in Ireland, offering business instant access to their PayPal funds or PayPal balance for online and in-store business purchases. As part of the new service, PayPal is also offering unlimited cashback for Irish business account holders.

In partnership with Mastercard, PayPal’s business customers in Ireland can now spend money held in their PayPal account at over 52 million locations where Mastercard is accepted worldwide.

The new Irish PayPal Business Debit Mastercard has no monthly fees and offers uncapped 0.5% cash back on every euro spent. The amount will be automatically credited to the user’s PayPal business account at the beginning of the following month.

PayPal and Mastercard have been working together in Europe since 2016 to improve the payment experience online and in-store for millions of business customers.

Maeve Dorman, VP merchant operations, PayPal EMEA, said:“This is a significant milestone for PayPal in Ireland as we launch a business debit card here for the very first time. The PayPal Business Debit Mastercard provides our business customers with a fast and easy way to use their PayPal funds, both online and in-person, throughout the world. It’s the latest example of how we are supporting Irish businesses and helping them to seamlessly manage and move their money.

“We also fully understand the challenges that Irish businesses are facing since the onset of Covid-19. We believe that this new service is now more relevant than ever and will support organisations as they look to adjust and thrive in the new way of doing business.”

