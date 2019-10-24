Palo Alto Networks and Europol expand effort to tackle cybercrime

Palo Alto Networks signed a memorandum of understanding with Europol to boost efforts to tackle cybercrime activity and improve security.

The agreement builds on the work that Palo Alto Network and Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) have conducted over the last three years. It will see the duo exchange threat intelligence data, technical expertise, and details of cybercrime trends.

The exchange of cyberthreat research from Palo Alto Network’s threat intelligence team, Unit 42, is central to the effort. Its analysts work to uncover and document new adversary behaviours, malware families and attack campaigns around the world. It also helps to boost organisation’s cyberthreat defences by sharing insight into the tools and techniques that threat actors employ.

“Cyberthreats aren’t bound by borders, so we can’t afford to be siloed when it comes to tackling them either. International cooperation like this is important because we can have far more impact by working together,” said Greg Day, vice president and chief security officer, EMEA, Palo Alto Networks.

“The close collaboration between law enforcement and the global industry is crucial for countering effectively the increasing threat that criminals pose to the safety of cyberspace,” said Steven Wilson, head of Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre.

“We are confident that working together with the leading companies in the cyber world will significantly enrich the toolbox of the global coalition against cybercrime. This kind of cooperation is the most effective way to protect citizens’ and businesses’ digital lives.”

Europol is the European Union’s law enforcement agency. It supports EU Member States in their fight against cybercrime, terrorism and organised crime.

TechCentral Reporters