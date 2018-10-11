Overstock buys into Sligo with 100 new jobs

E-commerce company to triple headcount with new roles in emerging tech

E-commerce company Overstock is to expand its European base in Sligo, creating 100 new research and development roles and more than tripling the office’s current headcount.

The new full-time positions will include junior and senior roles in areas such as software development and testing, machine learning, and data analytics.

Overstock, which was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Utah, features a $2 billion online retail shopping website, as well as a wholly-owned blockchain accelerator subsidiary, Medici Ventures. The company has pioneered the development of disruptive technologies across several disciplines including e-commerce, machine learning, augmented reality, and blockchain.

Overstock founder and CEO Dr Patrick M. Byrne said: “Overstock has been at the forefront of developing technology to make our customers’ lives easier, and our Sligo tech teams have been crucial to that effort over the past five years. I’m excited to soon welcome so many more talented technologists from Ireland to the Overstock family.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “It is great to see such an ambitious high-growth company like Overstock expanding their operations in Sligo. This significant expansion clearly illustrates the confidence Overstock has in the region’s talented workforce to drive the company’s international growth. This announcement comes on the back of a number of positive FDI investments for Sligo in recent months.”

Overstock established its Sligo office in 2013, and the facility currently employs 40 technologists. The location on the Wild Atlantic Way was selected for the burgeoning tech community, easy access to outdoor activities, affordable cost of living, and easy commuting times.

TechCentral Reporters