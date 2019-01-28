OSSM Cloud futureproofs Labquip in €100k deal

Scientific equipment company 'experiments' with Oracle solution

Dublin-based cloud ERP software provider OSSM Cloud Solutions has announced in a €100,000 deal with Labquip to instal an Oracle NetSuite ERP solution to simplify business processes and enhance future growth plans.

Established in 1982, Labquip is an Irish-owned, family-run company that supplies the Irish and UK scientific market and engineering inspection industry with specialist supplies and equipment for material inspection and analysis, non-destructive testing and chromatography.

The Oracle NetSuite ERP solution integrates and combines the various business units including CRM, sales, ordering, installation and accounting processes in the cloud. The new holistic system enables the team to work on the same platform, thus eliminating dual data entry and resulting in a 50% improvement in office administration efficiency.

“Our customers’ needs are quite specific, and our staff are highly focused on meeting those needs with industry and application knowledge,” said Conor Cusack, Sales Manager, Labquip. “We, as a company, had outgrown the previous accounting and customer relationship management (CRM) systems which led to the duplication of data into separate systems, taking up a significant amount of time and leading to confusion.

“Our business is dependent on delivering a high-quality service. The new cloud-based system has radically transformed our business, making our company processes quicker and simpler. Real time data is now at our fingertips, enabling us to deliver a better, more efficient service to our customers.”

Ray Ryan, CEO, OSSM Cloud Solutions, said: “Labquip’s business is very specialised and their equipment necessitates regular calibration, so precision and accuracy are critical elements… Oracle NetSuite will not only help them meet their current needs but with smarter processes will help the company achieve their future expansion ambitions.”

TechCentral Reporters